African All Stars

‘Samatta is class’ – Twitter reacts as Tanzania captain makes Premier League bow

Comments()
Getty Images
Social media has been flooded with messages following the 27-year-old’s English top-flight bow against the Cherries

Mbwana Samatta’s Premier League debut is one of the biggest talking points on social media following his involvement for Aston Villa against Bournemouth.

The ex-Genk forward was handed a starter’s role as Dean Smith’s men chase maximum points to the Dean Court.

Thanks to that, he became the first Tanzanian to play in the English elite division- a feat that got everyone talking despite the Cherries leading 2-0 at half-time.

Editors' Picks

More teams

    Close