Samatta: I’m starting to understand my Aston Villa teammates

The Tanzania international is gradually settling in at Villa Park and has spoken of how he has been forging good partnerships with his teammates

Mbwana Samatta has explained he has started to understand his Aston Villa teammates, having only arrived in January.

The forward has hit the ground running since his move to the Villa Park outfit from Belgian side Genk during the January transfer window.

The Tanzania international opened his goal account in his Premier League debut against Bournemouth and has continued to forge a formidable partnership with his teammates since his arrival.

“I’m starting to understand the players and their qualities,” Samatta the club website.

“So I know that [Anwar] El Ghazi is a winger and that he looks for the cross, so I just tried to be available for that.

“Jack [Grealish] is very good with the ball, he is brilliant. Sometimes he will look for the one-two and other times he wants you to give him space so that he can beat a defender, so I try to adapt and have a good connection.”

Samatta has made three appearances for Villa since his arrival, playing against Leicester City, Bournemouth and Tottenham Hotspur.

The forward will hope to make his fourth appearance for Dean Smith’s men and help them return to winning ways when they face Southampton on Saturday, having lost their previous two games.