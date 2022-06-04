Sam Sodje explains why Rangers’ Aribo should join Brentford

The former Super Eagles defender would love his compatriot to leave the Gers for the English elite division outfit

Sam Sodje wants Rangers midfielder Joe Aribo to jump ship for Brentford this summer as transfer rumours continue to swirl regarding the midfielder’s future.

Thanks to his impressive performances for the Scottish Premiership outfit, the 25-year-old has been linked with a move out of the Ibrox Stadium, with Crystal Palace and the Bees among the interested clubs.

However, Sodje – who represented the West London side between 2004 to 2006 – would love his compatriot to come to the Brentford Community Stadium should he decide to leave Scotland while stating his reasons.

"It's easy. What people don't know is that Brentford is in London and once you're playing for a London team you always get reviews, and the most important thing Brentford is a family club,” the former Super Eagles defender told Allnigeriasoccer, as per Daily Record.

"The fans are incredible. If you are signing for Brentford, you know you are signing for a very good club, it would suit them.

"Let's forget about everything else, they will get games, that's the other important thing. It's about going somewhere where you will play games.

"Aribo coming in he has to go to a football club that he has to get games. If they can come to Brentford, it's a great signing for Brentford and for them."

In the just-concluded 2021-22 campaign, Aribo featured in 34 league games with eight goals and five assists to his credit for Giovanni van Bronckhorst’s side.

Also, he played a crucial role as Rangers reached the final of this season’s Europa League. There, he was on target but his team bowed to Eintracht Frankfurt on penalties.

In a recent interview, he stated that he is settled with the Gers: "I don’t know [of any interest] I never knew about anything, to be honest, I just focused on football,” Aribo told Brila FM.

“I’m happy at Rangers, I’ve been happy since I got here and I’ve loved every single minute of it.

"So, I’ve just been focused on here and I just want to stay focused because at the end of the day, I’m a Rangers player and I’m not thinking about leaving because I’m really happy here."

Aribo is in Jose Peseiro’s squad to face Sierra Leone and Sao Tome and Principe in this month’s Africa Cup of Nations qualifiers.