Salum salvages Tanzania draw vs Tunisia to boost Afcon hopes

The Taifa Stars are third in Group J after four matches following Tuesday’s 1-1 draw

Feisal Salum cancelled out Saifeddine Khaoui’s opener as Tanzania held Tunisia 1-1 at home on Tuesday to boost their prospects of qualifying for the Africa Cup of Nations.

The point is enough to confirm Tunisia’s place at the 2022 tournament—set to be hosted by Cameroon—and extends their run of qualifying for every edition since 1992.

Visiting Tunisia had taken the lead after 11 minutes when Khaoui finished after being played in by Youssef Msakni, but Salum responded just after half time when he beat Farouk Ben Mustapha from inside the visitors’ half.

The draw leaves Tanzania on four points after four matches, and they currently sit third in Group J.

While the East Africans are outside the qualifying berths with two games to play, they still have qualification in their own hands, and would leapfrop Equatorial Guinea into second place if they defeat the Nzalang Nacional in Malabo on March 22.

The Central African side defeated Libya home and away during the international break to boost their prospects of reaching the 2022 Afcon in neighbouring Cameroon, but Tanzania can take encouragement from the fact that the 2015 Nations Cup hosts must still travel away to Tunisia in their final group game.

Tanzania will host Libya in Dar es Salaam on matchday six, and while the Mediterranean Knights are not out of the running, they must host already qualified Tunisia in their next group fixture.

Msakni, the star of the first match, was again influential, hitting the post early on and then carving Tanzania open with a fine pass to set up Khaoui to open the scoring.

However, after riding out the storm and keeping Tunisia at bay—as they did for much of the first match between the pair—the Taifa Stars capitalised on a loss of concentration at the start of the second half, responding through Salum after the visitors restarted slowly.

Despite controlling much of the second period, largely due to a midfield of Ellyes Skhiri and reunited Ferjani Sassi and Mohamed Amine Ben Amor, Tunisia were unable to find a winner.

They join Senegal, Algeria and hosts Cameroon in having booked their tickets to the 2022 showpiece.