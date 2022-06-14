Salomon Kalou: Ex-Chelsea attacker joins Song at AS Arta Solar 7

The Eastern Africa outfit are keen on strengthening their squad ahead of next season's continental competitions

Ex-Ivory Coast attacker Salomon Kalou has been signed by Djibouti champions AS Arta Solar 7, according to Caf Online.

The 36-year-old is a free agent after his contract with Brazilian outfit Botafogo expired in 2021.

The East African club is strengthening the squad hoping to make an impact in the Caf Champions League next season. In the concluded campaign, they fell in the first qualifying round to the Football Kenya Federation Premier League side Tusker FC.

At Arta Solar, Kalou will join former Arsenal and Barcelona midfielder Alexandre Song, ex-Cameroon custodian Idriss Carlos Kameni, Diafra Sakho, Alain Traore, and Dany Nounkeu.

Arta Solar successfully defended the league title and went on to win the domestic cup in the recently concluded 2021/22 season.

Kalou is expected to bring his massive experience to the team, especially in continental matches.

The attacker has featured for Dutch sides Feyenoord and Excelsior, Premier League heavyweights Chelsea, French outfit Lille, and Hertha BSC of Germany's Bundesliga

His most successful stint was with Chelsea, where he managed to win the 2009/10 Premier League title.

He also won four FA Cup titles, in 2006/07, 2008/09, 2009/10, and 2011/12.

Kalou played a vital role to help the Blues win the 2009 FA Community Shield while in the 2011/12 campaign he was part of the team that won the Uefa Champions League.

On the international scene, Kalou won the 2015 Africa Cup of Nations held in Equatorial Guinea. After a goalless draw in both regulation and extra time against Ghana, the match was decided by a shootout, where the Elephants won 9-8.

Kalou is the younger brother of former Ivory Coast attacking midfielder Bonaventure Kalou.

The latter, 44, has also played for Feyenoord. Other teams he featured for are French sides Auxerre, Paris Saint-Germain, and RC Lens.