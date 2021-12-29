Southampton manager Ralph Hasenhuttl has expressed his displeasure with Mohammed Salisu’s performance in their 1-1 Premier League draw with Tottenham Hotspur on Tuesday.



The Ghanaian had a day to forget in the matchday 20 fixture as he was sent off for bringing down Son Heung-Min in the box, also receiving a red card for a second bookable offence for the foul.



The Saints, though, played above themselves to hold out for a point at St. Mary’s Stadium.



"I was very happy with the way they [Southampton players] responded but I was not happy with the behaviour of Salisu. We spoke about it, about how he does not need to make the final tackle," Hasenhuttl said as reported by HampshireLive.



"When he [attacker] is gone, he's gone. Let the goalkeeper do his best in the one against one.



"We knew this kind of chance would come. I thought it would come earlier in the game, it was 40 minutes in, but they have so much quality.



"We played so high against some quality strikers, which was brave but the brave guys get rewards. We got the reward with a point."



Salisu is now confirmed to miss Southampton’s encounter with Newcastle United on Sunday.



All appeared to be going well for the Ghanaian before his marching orders six minutes prior to half-time.



Earlier, he had a hand in his side’s opener with a long throw which ultimately presented a loose ball for captain James Ward-Prowse who smashed a shot into the net to make it 1-0 on 25 minutes.



Two minutes later, the former Real Valladolid man picked up his first yellow card after an accumulation of fouls.



In the 39th minute, the visitors levelled the score through Harry Kane, who buried the resulting penalty after Salisu’s foul on Son.



So far this season, the Ghanaian, who joined the Saints in summer last year, has made 18 Premier League outings for Southampton, who currently find themselves in 13th position on the standings.



The defender was recently in the news for turning down an opportunity to represent Ghana at the Africa Cup of Nations where the Black Stars have been drawn in Group C alongside Morocco, Gabon and Comoros.