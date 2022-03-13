Salisu: Ghanaian’s error costs Southampton against Watford in Premier League

Ghanaian defender Mohammed Salisu was in action as Southampton succumbed to a 2-1 home defeat to Watford in the Premier League on Sunday.

Cucho Hernandez’s double gave the visitors a strong lead before Mohamed Elyounoussi pulled a goal back for the Saints in the matchweek 29 fixture at St. Mary’s Stadium.

It was Southampton’s third straight defeat in the league, a situation which has seen the club drop to 10th on the table.

Relegation-trapped Watford, on the other hand, have boosted their chances of escaping the drop, having tied with Everton on points, who sit just above the danger zone.

The game was Salisu’s second successive start for Ralph Hasenhuttl’s side following his return from a short injury layoff.

Mali winger Moussa Djenepo, meanwhile, was completely missing from the matchday squad.

Watford’s line-up featured three African stars, most notably Nigeria striker Emmanuel Dennis, who is the club’s top scorer so far this season, having netted nine times in the Premier League.

Morocco ace Imran Louza starred in midfield while Cote d’Ivoire defender Hassane Kamara played at left-back.

The Nigeria duo of William Troost-Ekong and Emmanuel Kalu made the bench, as did Morocco left-back Adam Masina and DR Congo midfielder Edo Kayembe.

Hernandez broke the deadlock in the 14th minute, pouncing on a weak Salisu back-pass to goalkeeper Fraser Forster to slot home at the near post.

In the 34th minute, the Columbian made it 2-0, connecting to Juraj Kucka’s cross with a cool volley from inside the box.

On the stroke of half-time, Che Adams set up Elyounoussi to pull a goal back, giving the hosts some hope heading into the interval.

It was, however, not to be in second stanza as the Hornets kept things tight at the back to protect their slim lead and win all three points.

Salisu played for the duration of the game, as did Louza and Kamara, but Dennis was replaced three minutes prior to full-time.

The win handed Watford a first victory against Southampton in the Premier League since September 2017 (2-0), ending a run of six such games against the Saints without a win (D3 L3).