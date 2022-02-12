Salisu: Ghanaian defender stars as Southampton foil Manchester United

Ghanaian centre-back Mohammed Salisu was in action as Southampton held Manchester United to a 1-1 draw to set a record in the Premier League on Saturday.



Away at Old Trafford, Jadon Sancho netted for the hosts in the first half but Che Adams’ reply for the visitors after the break necessitated a sharing of the spoils.



Southampton have now both scored and conceded in eight consecutive Premier League games for the first time in the history of the competition.



The result has also seen The Saints climb up to 29 points on the standings, occupying the 10th position.



For only the second time in their top-flight history, United, on the other hand, have failed to win back-to-back matches despite being ahead at half-time in both, having last done so in December 1998.



Their uninspiring form in recent times only puts them fifth on the table with 40 points.



Salisu, who lasted the entire duration of the game, has tallied 22 league appearances for Ralf Hasenhuttl’s side this season.



Sancho broke the deadlock in the 21st minute, finishing off a counter break after the Ghanaian failed to clear a long ball over the top.



For setting up the goal, Marcus Rashford has provided more assists (four) against Southampton than he has versus any other side in the Premier League.



The goal also saw United average fewer goals per game under manager Ralf Rangnick than they have under any other manager in Premier League history (1.4 – 14 goals in 10 games).



Three minutes after half-time, The Saints levelled the score as Norway international Mohamed Elyounoussi teed up Adams to fire a low shot beyond goalkeeper David De Gea into the bottom right corner.



Both sides had chances to score again but failed to do so, leaving the score at 1-1 at full-time.