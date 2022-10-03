William Saliba has confirmed talks are ongoing with Arsenal over a new contract.

Current deal expires in summer 2024

Saliba's started every Premier League game this season

Scored two goals in eight appearances

WHAT HAPPENED? The defender, who has been a revelation this season for the Gunners, has under two years left of his current deal. Fans are desperate to see the 21-year-old extend his stay in north London and he has admitted that discussions are currently taking place over an extension.

WHAT THEY SAID: When asked by reporters after Saturday's north London derby success whether there would be news about a new contract soon, Saliba said: "We will see. They talk a little bit. We will see."

"I wait a long time for my first north London derby," he added. "I enjoyed it since the first minute to the end, and I am so happy. It’s a derby, a big game, where all the fans and the players want to win. I like to play big games like this."

THE BIGGER PICTURE: Saliba signed for Arsenal in 2019, but only made his competitive debut for the Gunners at the start of this season following three different spells out on loan. Saturday's game against Spurs was his first ever north London derby and the France international says it was worth the wait.

DID YOU KNOW? Saliba has not been dribbled past once in eight Premier League games this season.

WHAT NEXT FOR SALIBA? The centre-back is expected to be rested for Thursday night's Europa League clash against Bodo/Glimt. Arsenal then return to Premier League action on Sunday when they host Liverpool at Emirates Stadium.