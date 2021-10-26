Salah's private penalty conversation revealed as Liverpool star asked Foster which way he'd dive

Watford goalkeeper Ben Foster says he was convinced that Mohamed Salah is a top professional after a conversation the duo had at full-time following Liverpool's 5-0 win at Vicarage Road.

Salah scored an incredible goal as his side smashed Foster's team in the Premier League clash on October 16.

But the goalkeeper was most impressed by a question the Egypt star asked him after the final whistle, which made a huge impression on Foster.

What did Salah say?

Foster told the story in his video blog, The Cycling GK, of Salah enquiring about which direction he would have gone had the Liverpool star stepped up to take a penalty.

The former Manchester United goalkeeper said: "The bit I want to talk about, in particular, is the bit about Mo Salah. About what he said to me at full-time that made me think: 'Oh my gosh, you are so professional, so driven. You want to be the best you can possibly be'.

"They've just won the game 5-0, Mo Salah scored one goal in the game. He came up to me at full-time and he's got his hand over his mouth a little bit because he didn't want the cameras to catch it. But he's come up and he's gone: 'Ben, Ben'. I've gone like: 'Okay, yeah?' And he's gone like: 'If I'd got a penalty, which way would you have dived?'

"Now, as soon as he said that, I thought: 'Oh, you clever, clever boy'. Because we do our research. All the goalkeepers do their research on strikers and will try and find out where their last four, five or 10 penalties might have gone, for example. And Mo Salah, his last five penalties have gone to the keeper's right.

"So I've looked at him and gone: 'I'd have dived to my right because you put your last five penalties to the right'. And a big smile came up on his face, a big grin, and he went: 'Yeah, thank you. I need to know'.

"So, not content with winning the game 5-0 and scoring a goal, being man of the match and scoring an unbelievable goal. He has to know the tiny, little details about in his next game, if he gets that penalty, which way he should put it. That, for me, is why Mo Salah is at the top. He is the top."

How has Salah performed this season?

After that game, Salah went on to deliver a masterclass performance against Manchester United at Old Trafford.

He struck three times as the Reds secured another 5-0 victory to stretch their unbeaten run to 17 games in all competitions.

The 29-year-old now has 15 goals from 12 matches in all competitions this season.

His goals against United saw him become the highest-scoring African player in Premier League history and he is the first ever Reds star to score in three consecutive matches at Old Trafford.

Plus, he has now scored in 10 straight appearances in all competitions for Jurgen Klopp's team.

