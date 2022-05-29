Al Ahly and Egypt’s El Shenawy 'sorry for Salah' after Liverpool's loss to Real Madrid

The Pharaohs goalkeeper says his international colleague was unlucky despite having a good game

Al Ahly and Egypt goalkeeper Mohamed El Shenawy has revealed his feelings towards Mohamed Salah after Liverpool were beaten by Real Madrid in the Uefa Champions League final on Saturday.

El Shenawy said his international teammate had a good game against Los Blancos, who defeated the Reds to lift a record 14th title.

In particular, Salah was unable to score despite coming close on a number of occasions when he was denied by Thibaut Courtois.

Liverpool had 24 shots, the most on record - since 2003-04 - without scoring for a team in a single Champions League final. Meanwhile, Salah’s six shots on target are the most on record by any player in a single final of the competition.

Courtois made nine saves against Liverpool in Paris, the most on record by a goalkeeper in a single Champions League final (since 2003-04).

"I feel sorry for [Mohamed] Salah to lose such a prestigious title, but he put on a great performance during the game and I wish him all the best in the future," El Shenawy told the club’s website.

The Egyptian custodian then shifted his focus to their own Champions League final on Monday against Wydad Casablanca in Morocco.

"It will be a difficult game," he said. "Wydad are a big team and we must respect them. We were keen to arrive early in Morocco to prepare in the best possible way for the match.

"We studied Wydad’s style of playing and I wish to achieve the victory and win the title."

Although the Egyptian side contested the selection of Mohamed V Stadium as the venue for the final, El Shenawy believes they are capable of winning despite the pressure.

"I managed to win two previous games with Al Ahly in Morocco. One of them was attended by the fans and the other one was without the fans. Also, I lost a Champions League final here before," he added.

"However, we are used to dealing with the pressure of the opponents’ fans. We also know that we have a difficult challenge, and we only focused on the game.

"The presence of our fans here in Morocco means a lot to us, and we totally appreciate it. We play for them and we are always keen to win to make them happy.

"We know the difficulties they faced in attending the game here, but this will give us great motivation to bring the title back home."

The Egyptian giants are hoping to defend the title and make it three in a row under coach Pitso Mosimane.