Salah, Trezeguet shine as Egypt hand Belgium reality check with victory in pre-World Cup friendly

Egypt gave Belgium a reality check ahead of their World Cup campaign as the Pharaohs won 2-1 in an international friendly on Friday.

Egyptian forwards caused the star-studded Belgium problems

Salah with a lovely assist for Trezeguet’s goal as the Pharaohs won

Elneny also had a good game against toothless Belgium

WHAT HAPPENED? Egypt were the better side going forward and got their reward in the 33rd minute when Mostafa Mohamed opened the scoring. The Galatasaray striker dispossessed Manchester City superstar Kevin De Bruyne just outside the box before sending a powerful shot that Thibaut Courtois was unable to deal with in Belgium’s goal.

The second goal arrived inside the first minute of the second half when the lively Trezeguet latched onto Mohamed Salah’s lofted pass before putting Timothy Castagne on the wrong side to slot home on his left foot.

Trezeguet and Salah would have added further goals for Egypt, if not for poor finishing, before substitute Lois Openda met Yannick Carrasco’s killer pass to pull one back for Belgium with 14 minutes remaining.

THE BIGGER PICTURE: Belgium coach Roberto Martinez was using the match to test some of his fringe players but they did not give a good account of themselves alongside some of the regulars such as De Bruyne, Eden Hazard, Carrasco and Courtois.

Egypt had 33 per cent possession but they were more effective than their hosts, managing five shots on goal compared to the Red Devils’ two. Their display must have excited recently-appointed coach Rui Vitoria given the good understanding, especially in midfield and attack.

Arsenal’s Mohamed Elneny did not look like a man who has only had one Premier League start as he pulled the strings in midfield with some killer passes in behind the Belgium defence, especially in the first half.

ALL EYES ON: Liverpool superstar Salah is among the big names who will not be in Qatar but he showed why he is highly rated not just for his assist for Trezeguet’s goal but his linkup play. Salah started on the right wing but had to drop deep on most occasions, and it is from here that his vision and trickery caused Belgium problems.

THE VERDICT: Belgium might have been playing with an eye on the World Cup but Egypt exposed a number of issues, especially in defence, that Martinez will have to sort out as the Pharaohs easily found their way in behind the back four.

WHAT’S NEXT? Egypt will have to wait until March for the 2023 Africa Cup of Nations qualifiers while Belgium head to Qatar where they will begin their World Cup campaign against Canada on November 23 before facing Morocco and Croatia in their group.