Salah thanks Liverpool's fans after Premier League title win

The Reds' Egyptian star was quick to pay tribute to the club's supporters after his side secured more silverware

Mohamed Salah thanked Liverpool's fans after the club claimed a first league title since 1990.

Liverpool celebrated their first English top-flight success in 30 years following Manchester City's 2-1 Premier League defeat to Chelsea on Thursday.

Jurgen Klopp's Liverpool – who have only lost once in the league this season – cannot be caught atop the table with seven matches remaining in 2019-20.

Liverpool narrowly missed out on ending their drought last season, finishing just a point behind City, and star forward Salah revelled in the team's triumph this term.



Salah wrote via Twitter: "Yes. It feels THAT good. I want to thank all our supporters watching us from all corners of the world.

"You made this possible for us and I hope we can keep bringing you the joy you deserve. Now they're gonna believe us."

Liverpool, who claimed the 2018-19 Champions League, have won 28 of their 31 Premier League matches this season.

Reds defender Andy Robertson stressed the club's united approach has played a big part in their title triumph, noting that they are like one big family.

"As a squad we're so close. We love coming in to training every single day. If somebody is having a bad game, we dig them out of a hole and we stick together on the pitch, we stick together off the pitch – that's why this squad is so special. I love being a part of it," Robertson told Liverpool's official website.

"We're all kind of brothers and we have a dad figure in the gaffer and he's the one that leads us in the right direction. Him and his staff have been second to none, to be fair, since I've came here. This season they've been excellent to us going, keep us hungry, keep us motivated.

"Motivation has never been a struggle. As players we've always been hungry and we always wanted to win trophies for this club. Luckily, we're now showing that in the last 12 months."

Liverpool's players will be hoping to get a few days off after the title win with their next game not until July 2 at the Etihad against Manchester City.