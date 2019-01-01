'Salah should win Nobel Prize for Physics' - Liverpool star's stunner helps secure Champions League progress

A sensational finish from a seemingly impossible angle by the Egyptian sent the defending champions through at the top of their group

Mohamed Salah has sent Twitter into a spin after scoring a marvellous second goal for Liverpool in a vital Champions League game against Red Bull Salzburg.

The Reds were not guaranteed to progress from the group stage before kickoff and Napoli cantering to a 3-0 halftime lead put more pressure on the Merseysiders. The last team to be eliminated in the group stage as holders were Chelsea in 2012.

Salah had missed some presentable chances in the first period of an open game that Salzburg needed to win to advance.

It was scoreless at the break, but Naby Keita scored just before the hour mark to ease any concerns Liverpool may have had, but it was Salah’s intervention that secured all three points and set social media ablaze.

The Egypt international latched on to a weak header toward his own goalkeeper by Salzburg defender Jerome Onguene and rounded Cican Stankovic before scoring from a seemingly impossible angle with his right foot.

Mo Salah should win Nobel Prize for Physics for this Wizard Filth: Rounding goalkeeper, brazenly clips a no-look shot from acute angle with his weaker foot, imparting reverse spin to find corner of the net. Mental arithmetic performed in blink of an eye 🙌 pic.twitter.com/YjsXhAHiDO — roger bennett (@rogbennett) December 10, 2019

lol....... that’s a joke. what a finish pic.twitter.com/Z2BidLDATR — Stu Holden (@stuholden) December 10, 2019

So. This is why football does yer head in. Salah missed, what, 4 sitters me nan would have converted, then scores an impossible goal from an impossible angle like he was playing against his daughter in the kitchen. Go figure. #LFC Article continues below — David Maddock (@MaddockMirror) December 10, 2019

Mohamed Salah scored from an INSANE angle 😱 pic.twitter.com/pjXSovxbl0 — ESPN FC (@ESPNFC) December 10, 2019 Mo Salah swerving sitters to serve up a sublime finish. Wow.

That Salah goal was off the scale. His hardest chance by far. Everything against him. Wow. — michael owen (@themichaelowen) December 10, 2019