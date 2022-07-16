Salah reconnection delights Alexander-Arnold in Liverpool's win over Crystal Palace

The Reds got back to winning ways in pre-season after losing to Manchester United

Liverpool defender Trent Alexander-Arnold could not hide his delight as he linked up once again with Mohamed Salah in the club's 2-0 win over Crystal Palace in a pre-season game on Friday.

Harvey Elliot set up the team's captain Jordan Henderson for an opening goal in the 12th minute. Just a minute after the break, the 23-year-old right-back then assisted Salah for the second at the National Stadium in Singapore.

Alexander-Arnold suggested he had missed his combination with the star attacker.

"[Henderson] has got that one in the locker, to be honest, he has done it a lot," the England international commented on the first goal as quoted by the club's website.

"It is a trademark [Henderson] these days. Great finish. It was good play after a set-piece; working it back into the box is something we work on.

"Then obviously the second one, me and [Salah] linking up on the right side. Just kind of enjoying our football again and getting our connection back [after] a bit of time apart.

"It was good to link up with the boys again, good to get an assist and good to get the win, which is the most important thing."

32 players featured for the Reds in the game against the Eagles but the defender was impressed with the way his colleagues performed regardless of the duration they played.

"Lots [of positives] again and a lot of changes, everyone getting minutes. But our intensity was there, everyone had a job to do," Alexander-Arnold continued.

"That was the big message from the manager before the game; obviously some people were playing 45, 30, or 15 but when you’re on the pitch give it your all, we’ve got players to make changes. That’s what we did.

"And I think everyone who was out there put in a shift. That’s what pre-season is about, getting it back into the legs, feeling that intensity and making sure we’re getting our work done as well."

The Reds will play RB Leipzig, and Salzburg before playing Manchester City in the Community Shield. Their final friendly game will be against Strasbourg before opening their Premier League campaign away to Fulham.