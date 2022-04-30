Salah on the bench? Liverpool fans grill Klopp’s selection for Newcastle clash
Jurgen Klopp’s decision to bench Mohamed Salah for the Premier League match against Newcastle United at St James’ Park has divided online opinion.
Although Liverpool are unbeaten this season when Salah hasn't started, a number of fans feel the Egyptian should have been in the staring XI nonetheless. Thiago Alcantara, Fabinho and Trent Alexander-Arnold are the other regular first-teamers who have been benched for the away game.
One fan stated Klopp will be stunned by his action of having the Egyptian on the bench against the Magpies.
Another linked Salah’s appearance on the bench with his contract situation at the Merseyside club.
While some were outrightly amused by Klopp’s selection for a game they must win to keep pace with Manchester City in the title race.
Others had a reason not to be shocked by the line-up and chose to peg hope on Salah and Thiago making a positive impact should they be involved as substitutes.
Some opted to disagree with those who question the selection and said it shows Liverpool has enough quality to allow Klopp to draft a starting XI without Salah and other regular starters.
Surprised by Klopp's decision to bench Salah? Tell us what you think in the comment section.