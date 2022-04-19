Salah: Liverpool star sends fans into frenzy after Manchester United masterclass
Mohamed Salah has got social media buzzing as his double act inspired Liverpool to a 4-0 triumph over Manchester United in Tuesday’s English Premier League match.
Having gone on a run of three league games without a goal, the Egyptian rediscovered his scoring form to boost the Reds’ ambitions to emerge as league champions.
After setting up Luis Diaz in the fifth minute, Salah doubled his side’s advantage in the 22nd minute courtesy of Sadio Mane’s assist.
Editors' Picks
- Kalou: Ex-Chelsea forward talks up Nigeria, Senegal and South Africa’s Afcon 2023 chances
- 'A waste of space' - Man Utd hit another new low in dismal Liverpool defeat
- Afcon 2023 Qualification Draw: Nigeria face Guinea Bissau, Cameroon tackle Kenya, South Africa play Morocco
- Progress vs protests: Why Liverpool and Manchester United are poles apart right now
The 29-year-old became the first player in Premier League to score five goals against United in a single season after completing his brace with five minutes left on the clock.
As expected, fans stormed social media to wax lyrical about the Egypt international’s individual brilliance.
Mane also got some accolades for his contributions against the 20-time English champions.
The reigning African Player of the Year found the net and also provided an assist. Interestingly, it is the second time in the 2021-22 season that a team has had three players (Diaz, Salah and Mane) both score and assist a goal in a league match, with the other occasion also being Liverpool against the Red Devils (Salah, Jota and Keita).
Klopp’s side temporarily occupies the league summit, pending the outcome between Manchester City and Brighton and Hove Albion on Wednesday evening at the Etihad Stadium.
Regardless, some have tipped them to beat the Citizens to the prestigious diadem.
Do you fancy Liverpool's chances of winning this season's Premier League? Let us know in the comments.