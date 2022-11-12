Salah kept quiet as Liverpool silence Southampton ahead of World Cup break

Mohamed Salah struggled to make a major impact on Saturday but Liverpool defeated Southampton 3-1 at Anfield in a Premier League outing.

By his standards, Salah was quiet against Southampton

Salisu could not stop the Reds forwards

Aribo featured the last eight minutes of the match

WHAT HAPPENED: The Egypt captain played the entire game as the Reds scored three goals, courtesy of Roberto Firmino and Darwin Nunez, who scored a brace. Southampton got their only goal through Che Adams.

THE BIGGER PICTURE: In the game against the Saints, Salah was well-guarded and was not allowed to roam freely. He managed to complete 50% of his passes as per Who Scored.

The 30-year-old made three attempts with two hitting the target and for the entire game, he managed 39 touches ending up with a 6.67 rating.

AND WHAT IS MORE: Ghana international Mohammed Salisu managed 60 touches and completed 85.4% of his passes. Surprisingly, he did not win any aerial duels.

Nigeria international Joe Aribo was introduced by the Saints in the 82nd minute and had not much to do especially with the five passes he made.

IN THREE PICTURES:

WHAT NEXT: Salah might be involved on Friday as Egypt play Belgium in an international friendly match in Kuwait.

Salisu is in Ghana's World Cup squad and might feature against Switzerland in the build-up on Thursday while Aribo is in the Nigeria squad to play Portugal on the same day.