'Salah is outstanding but my vote will go elsewhere' - Mali coach Magassouba

Mali coach Mohamed Magassouba has revealed he will not vote for Liverpool attacker Mohamed Salah as the best.

The latter has been in devastating form for the Reds since joining them from AS Roma in 2017. He has so far scored 137 goals in competitive assignments since then.

In the ongoing campaign, the Egyptian has been blazing hot, managing to score 16 goals already. He has been nominated for top awards including the Ballon d'Or and is also expected to be battling for the continent's best player award.

"Mohamed Salah is an outstanding player; however, my vote for the best will go to someone from Morocco or Algeria," Magassouba said as quoted by Kingfut.

The 63-year-old has further lauded Al Ahly and Mali midfielder Aliou Dieng who played a vital role in the recent group stage of the 2022 World Cup qualifiers where the country topped Group E.

"Dieng is a great player and he keeps on developing. He has great technical and physical abilities that make him a special player and he will develop further in the future. He has the ability to play with any team in the world," Magassouba continued.

"The current generation of Mali can achieve a lot despite not having many players in Europe like the past generations which had Seydou Keita and Oumar Kanoute."

He further stated the continent deserves more slots in the World Cup as opposed to the current five.

"The 10 qualifying teams are able to represent Africa well in the World Cup; however, Africa deserves more than five spots in the upcoming World Cups after the development of its teams and players."

In the group stage, the Eagles were pooled with Kenya, Uganda, and Rwanda. They managed five wins and a draw, finishing with 16 points. The West Africans managed to score 11 goals, conceding none in the process.

Cranes, Harambee Stars, and Amavubi took the remaining positions respectively.