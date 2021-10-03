Salah goal 'pure world class' says Klopp as Liverpool forward equals best ever scoring run for Reds

The Egyptian left several Manchester City defenders in the dust before powering a shot past Ederson in the thrilling draw at Anfield on Sunday

Jurgen Klopp has hailed Mohamed Salah's wonder goal against Manchester City on Sunday as "pure world class".

The forward dribbled through City's defence before striking a difficult weak-footed shot past Ederson to give Liverpool the advantage at Anfield. However, Kevin De Bruyne went on to equalise with the match finishing 2-2.

It was Salah's seventh straight match in all competitions with a goal, which equals his longest scoring streak for the Reds.

Salah's wondergoal

WORLD CLASS.



Mo Salah with some moves and a SCREAMER of a goal! #LIVMCI pic.twitter.com/Yx3v3ki4El — NBC Sports Soccer (@NBCSportsSoccer) October 3, 2021

What has been said?

"It is not the first goal [Mo Salah] has scored like this," Klopp said on BBC Radio 5Live. "I think against Napoli and Tottenham were similar goals but it is pure world class, what a player. He set up the first goal as well for Sadio and it was great goal as well."

Later, in his post-match press conference, Klopp said "this club never forgets anything and people will talk about this goal for a long long time and in 56 years when they still remember this game."

Article continues below

Jordan Henderson told MOTD2: "It was incredible. He just kept beating players and he's deadly in those positions. Unfortunately it wasn't the winner."

Salah, meanwhile, played down the effort as he left disappointed Liverpool had to settle for just one point. "I have to watch it to see," he told Sky Sports. "It would be more special if we won the game but it is what it is. It's a good goal but nothing much to say."

Further reading