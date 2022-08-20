'Salah found a right foot' - Liverpool manager Klopp delighted with attacker's zeal to improve his game

This season the Egypt international has already directly contributed to two goals having found the back of the net once and assisted once

Liverpool manager Jurgen Klopp has lauded Mohamed Salah for his willingness to continue sharpening his skills.

The Egypt star scored 31 goals and provided 15 assists for the Reds last season to help them win the League and FA Cups, and reached the Uefa Champions League final where they lost to Real Madrid in the final.

The Merseyside team also finished second in the Premier League; just behind champions Manchester City.

His manager was full of praise for his attacker insisting Salah usually adds something into his game.

"I think he found a right foot on holiday, he always develops," Klopp told Sky Sports.

"It is really crazy. I know a few years back he arrived and usually when a player comes from outside inside they use the inside of the foot to spin the ball, and all of a sudden he had the full throttle – the Chelsea goal is a pretty remarkable one.

"This year he arrived with crosses with his right foot. He is obviously a top professional and he really tries to add on things into his game.

"He is a top, top, top striker, and with the numbers, he had, not only scoring-wise but assisting-wise as well, it is big."

A couple of weeks ago, the Pharaohs' skipper extended his stay at the club until 2025.

This season, he has already made an impact for the Reds in the two Premier League matches played. Despite Liverpool collecting just two points - after a 2-2 draw with Fulham and a 1-1 draw with Crystal Palace respectively, Salah has already directly contributed to two goals having found the back of the net once and assisting once as well.

On Monday, Liverpool will be away at Old Trafford to play bottom-placed Manchester United. The Red Devils have lost their opening two matches, conceding six goals and scoring one in the process.