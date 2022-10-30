Mohamed Salah extended his incredible scoring record against Leeds United to seven goals as Liverpool lost a first home league match in 29 games.

Salah has eight goal contributions against Leeds

The Egyptian has seven strikes and one assist

Six of his seven goals have come at Anfield

WHAT HAPPENED? The Egyptian has now been involved in eight goals against Leeds following his 14th minute strike from an Andy Robertson pass.

A catastrophic error defensive error in the Liverpool backline gifted a chance to Rodrigo who rolled the ball into the back of the net from close range after just four minutes but Robertson put a cross into the box which found Salah.

The Egyptian latched on to it and struck the ball inside the right post to make it 1-1 but Crysencio Summerville scored a 90th-minute winner for Leeds to end a run of 12 winless matches against the Reds.

THE BIGGER PICTURE: Liverpool dominated the contest and had 10 shots on target, with Salah getting three of those, but Leeds goalkeeper Illan Meslier saved most of them.

Salah has now been involved in eight goals in four Premier League games for Liverpool against Leeds (seven goals, one assist), while against no other side has he scored more goals at Anfield than his six against the Yorkshire club.

The Egyptian also made it seven goals in all competitions this month only bettered by November 2017 (eight) when he scored more in a single calendar month for the Reds.

It was Salah’s second straight goal and 10th of the season in all competitions but he is still far from the race to retain his Golden Boot Award as his four Premier League strikes are 13 short of the league’s leading scorer, Erling Haaland of Manchester City.

ALL EYES ON: The Egyptian has returned to form, having scored five in as many games before Saturday’s match, and he did not disappoint when he levelled early. He should have scored more had Meslier not brought out his ‘A’ game.

THE VERDICT: While Liverpool are still struggling for consistency and good form, Salah seems to have found the latter and he remains their main man with his 10 goals and four assists not bettered by anyone.

WHAT’S NEXT? Liverpool have a Champions League meeting against Serie A leaders Napoli on Tuesday and given they have already qualified for the last 16, Jurgen Klopp might approach the game with an eye on Sunday’s Premier League tie away to Tottenham Hotspur.