Salah equals Rooney, Lampard & Shearer as Liverpool fight back to share points with Fulham

The Egyptian achieved the milestone as the Reds managed to avoid a season-opening loss away from home

Mohamed Salah has equaled Alan Shearer, Frank Lampard, and Wayne Rooney's Premier League record after scoring for Liverpool in a 2-2 draw against Fulham at Craven Cottage on Saturday.

The Egyptian, who put Liverpool level, has now scored eight goals on the opening day of the league, the joint-most along with Shearer, Lampard, and Rooney.

Salah found the back of the net late in the second half and restored parity after they had gone behind courtesy of Mitrovic's second goal.

He opened the scoring for the home side in the 32nd minute, when a good combination between the Democratic Republic of Congo attacking midfielder Neeskens Kebano and Kenny Tete on the right flank saw the latter produce an excellent cross towards the post where Mitrovic was waiting.

The Serbian rose above Trent Alexander-Arnold and scored with a powerful header that Alisson Becker could not stop.

Darwin Nunez almost scored two minutes after the hour mark as Liverpool piled pressure on Fulham. Salah delivered a low cross that found the Uruguayan, who tried to flick the ball into the net, but Marek Rodak stretched wide enough to make a save.

Nunez, however, found the back of the net in the 64th minute and registered his debut Premier League goal.

Fulham regained their lead in the 71st minute when referee Andrew Madley pointed to the spot after Virgil van Dijk brought down Mitrovic, and the Serb converted successfully from the spot for his second goal.

Consequently, Mitrovic is the first player to score two goals for a newly-promoted side on the opening day of a Premier League season since Steve Mounie for Huddersfield against Crystal Palace in August 2017.

Liverpool fought back and, in the 80th minute, they were level again. Alexander-Arnold delivered a diagonal pass that bounced Salah’s way. The Egyptian seized the opportunity and put the Reds level as Nunez provided the assist.

Nunez is just the third player in Premier League history to both score and assist off the bench on his debut in the competition and the first to do so since Alvaro Morata in August 2017 for Chelsea against Burnley and Sergio Aguero for Manchester City against Swansea in August 2011.