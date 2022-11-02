Salah equals Gerrard record as Liverpool hand Napoli Champions League defeat

Mohamed Salah matched Steven Gerrard’s Liverpool European goals record after he scored in a 2-0 Champions League win against Napoli.

Salah opened the scoring against Napoli

Scored 41 European goals for the Reds

Has 12 goals in all competitions this season

WHAT HAPPENED? In the Group A matchday six fixture at Anfield, Liverpool left it late as the Egypt international put them ahead in the 85th minute. Darwin Nunez then grabbed the second in added time as the Reds finished second in the group with 15 points.

THE BIGGER PICTURE: Salah's goal saw him equal the record set by Gerrard in European goals for the Premier League outfit.

It was Salah's 41st European goal for the club - from 64 Champions League appearances - and his 12th in all competitions this season.

Salah also equalled Gerrard’s record of 18 Champions League goals at Anfield in his 29th outing. Gerrard had achieved the feat of 41 European goals over 129 games in the Champions League, Europa League and Uefa Cup, including qualifying rounds.

ALL EYES ON: The Egyptian started the season slowly in front of goal but has found the back of the net again more regularly in recent weeks, and his goal against Napoli will boost his confidence further heading into subsequent matches.

WHAT NEXT FOR SALAH? He is likely to keep his starting role when Liverpool travel to face Tottenham Hotspur in a Premier League fixture at Tottenham Hotspur Stadium on Sunday.