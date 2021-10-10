Salah contract won’t cause Liverpool unrest, says Fowler amid talk of £500k-a-week deal

Nobody in the Liverpool squad will begrudge Mohamed Salah a lucrative new contract, says Robbie Fowler, with the Reds legend of the opinion that a “world-class” talent deserves a record-breaking deal amid talk of £500,000-a-week terms being discussed.

The Egypt international is already tied down through to the summer of 2023, but those on Merseyside are eager to put an extension in place and avoid any unwelcome transfer talk.

Fowler would be stunned if an offer is not put on the table and if anyone in Jurgen Klopp’s ranks starts to ask questions of why the multiple Golden Boot winner is earning more than them.

What has been said?

Former Liverpool striker Fowler told The Mirror: “Mo Salah is, without question, world class. And, in my opinion, there won’t be one dissenting voice in the Liverpool dressing room over the Egyptian being rewarded with a new contract that will make him the club’s highest earner.

“In all honesty, we’re running out of superlatives about him, especially after that goal against Manchester City that had a bit of everything.

“If it had been Lionel Messi or Cristiano Ronaldo, it would be talked up even more. There were the brilliant touches in tight spaces, the body strength, the pace, the bit of guile and then the glorious finish.

“I’ll be amazed if there are no conversations about a new contract going on now.

“He will almost certainly believe he is worth a bit more than he is earning and, of course, be entitled to a pay rise.”

Fowler added: “Of course, there have been instances in dressing rooms in the past where some players have become upset over an individual earning more than the rest.

“But, in this instance, Liverpool must realise that Mo is now one of the best players in the world, whether they like it or not, and with everything that brings. Having been in numerous dressing rooms from a player’s point of view, I honestly don’t think there will be any problems with Mo becoming easily the best-paid player at Anfield.

“There will be no, ‘Oh he doesn’t deserve that because he is an average player’. No way.

“We are talking about one of the standout world players. I would be absolutely amazed if there is one single player in that Liverpool dressing room who is saying he doesn’t deserve a contract to match his world-class status.

“Forget all about ‘Oh I want this because he’s on that’. Players get what they deserve and what their performances warrant. His performances right now warrant a great contract.”

What is Salah’s record at Liverpool?

Salah was snapped up by Liverpool in 2017, with Klopp bringing him back to English football after previously struggling to make a mark at Chelsea.

He quickly became a talismanic presence on Merseyside, with 44 goals recorded in a debut campaign that delivered the PFA Player of the Year award.

Salah has since helped the Reds to Champions League and Premier League title glory, taking in 212 appearances across all competitions.

Article continues below

The target has been found on 134 occasions through those outings, with a century reached in English top-flight competition quicker than any other Reds player has managed.

Salah is showing no sign of slowing down, with nine goals scored through as many games this season, and it is easy to see why Liverpool want him to follow the lead of Alisson, Virgil van Dijk, Jordan Henderson and Trent Alexander-Arnold by committing to a new contract.

Further reading