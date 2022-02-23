Salah and Mane at the double as Liverpool decimate Leeds United

Senegal's Sadio Mane and Egypt's Mohamed Salah scored two goals each in Liverpool's 6-0 thrashing of Leeds United in a Premier League game.

Following their 3-1 comeback win over Norwich City on Saturday, Salah started the party at Anfield with his opening goal from the penalty spot in the 15th minute.

Shortly after, Cameroon centre-back Joel Matip pushed forward to double the hosts' lead on the half-hour mark after a one-two pass with the two-time African Footballer of the Year.

Liverpool were awarded their second penalty of the night after Luke Ayling brought down Mane in the 18-yard box and Salah stepped forward to convert again.

The Reds did not stop after the restart and they continued the goal-fest in the last 10 minutes with Mane scoring from close range in the 80th minute and he later pounced on a rebound to make it 5-0.

Virgil van Dijk put the icing on the cake with his header off Andrew Robertson's corner-kick in the 93rd minute.

Article continues below

Wednesday's double extended Salah's dominance at the top of the Premier League's scoring chart with 20 goals so far while Mane is second in the ranking, level on 12 goals with teammate Diogo Jota.

Liverpool are unmoved in the second spot despite the victory but they have 60 points after 26 matches and they trail leaders Manchester City by three points.

Jurgen Klopp's men will turn their attention to the League Cup final against Chelsea on Sunday before they travel to Norwich City for an FA Cup match on March 2 followed by a Premier League fixture against West Ham United, three days later.