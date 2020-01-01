Sakah: Express FC sign young winger ahead of new season

The Red Eagles have unveiled the 19-year-old winger as they get ready for the new season set to kick off on October 17

Express FC have unveiled young winger Baker Sakah ahead of the new Ugandan Premier League (UPL) season.

The 19-year-old has arrived at the Red Eagles after agreeing to pen a four-year deal.

“Express, in a bid to create a vibrant and exciting well-balanced squad, has on Friday, August 29, announced the capture of young exciting winger Baker Sakah,” the club confirmed on their official website.

“The 19-year-old who joins the Red Eagles from Zana High School on a four-year deal has described signing for Express as the biggest achievement in his career.

“Baker Sakah who plays on both flanks using either foot has speed and will be expected to add pace in attack in Wasswa Bbosa’s side."

On signing for the team, Sakah explained: “Firstly, I’d like to thank the club for giving me this opportunity, for me, it’s a dream come true and my biggest achievement in my career so far.

“I know what’s at stake and I can’t wait to get dirty, the fans should expect hard work and consistency when the league starts.”

Salah becomes the club’s seventh new signing after Cryspus Kusiima and Denis Otim both goalkeepers, centre-back Richard Bbosa, creative midfield gem Abel Eturude and forward Kiragga Mustafa.

His arrival comes just a day after club legend Hassan Mubiru welcomed Mustafa Kiragga to the team.

The former striker, who captained the Red Eagles and managed to emerge as the top scorer in the 2003-2004 season, also revealed enough research was done before the club settled on the 19-year-old.

"We have done enough scouting to zero down on [Kiragga]," Mubiru told reporters.

"He can use both feet and also can play slightly behind a forward if the coach chooses it that way. His positioning is also good so we are covered."

Mubiru, however, warned the fans not to expect an instant impact from the new players who have been brought on board.

"Players react differently when the league starts so the fans will have to be patient with all new players; that is all we ask of them," Mubiru added.

The Federation of Uganda Football Associations (Fufa) has already declared October 17 as the date when the new season will begin but this is dependent on the government’s next announcement concerning the ban on sports and public gatherings.

Recently, the former champions sealed two sponsors, Mineral Services Limited (MLS) Logistics and Spesho ahead of the new campaign.

The Wankulukuku-based side has been busy both on and off the pitch as they work towards competing with the top teams.

However, they will face tough times from defending champions Vipers SC and former champions KCCA FC as the clubs battle for honours.