Saka showing he belongs in the Champions League as Arsenal edge ahead in top-four race

Match statistics: Watford 2-3 Arsenal

If there is anyone in this Arsenal team who deserves to play Champions League football, it is Bukayo Saka.

The Gunners’ forward has never had a taste of Europe’s elite club competition, having broken into the first team long since Arsenal had relinquished their grasp on one of the Premier League’s top-four spots.

But if Saka continues to play to the level that he did at Watford on Sundaym then it will not be long until he is rubbing shoulders with the continent's best on a regular basis.

Saka scored one and set up another as Mikel Arteta’s side claimed a 3-2 win at Vicarage Road to strengthen their position in the race for the Champions League.

Arsenal now sit fourth in the Premier League, and will end the weekend in the top four if Manchester United drop points at Manchester City.

With 11 games remaining this season, they have moved firmly into pole position for the final Champions League spot.

Arteta will no doubt urge caution, and with games against Liverpool, Chelsea, Tottenham and Manchester United approaching, there is still lots of work to be done before the celebrations can begin.

But Arsenal are on a real charge now, and you can see the confidence flowing through Arteta’s young side following a run of eight wins from their last 10 Premier League games.

No-one is showcasing that confidence more than Saka, who is getting better every time he steps out onto the pitch.

The England international was exceptional at Watford, linking up superbly with the equally impressive Martin Odegaard throughout 90 absorbing minutes at Vicarage Road.

It was Odegaard who opened the scoring after just five minutes, sliding in a measured finish after some fabulous interplay between himself and Saka.

A brilliant volley from Cucho Hernandez brought Watford level soon after, but a moment of magic from Saka restored Arsenal’s lead before half-time.

The 20-year-old robbed Tom Cleverley of possession and quickly fed the ball into Alexandre Lacazette.

Arsenal’s captain rolled the ball back into Saka’s path, and the winger sent Watford keeper Ben Foster the wrong way as he smashed an effort into the top corner from just outside the box.

It was a wonderful goal by Arsenal’s young homegrown star, who now has 13 Premier League goal involvements this season - more than any other player aged 21 or under in the top flight.

And it was a moment of quality that perfectly encapsulated Saka’s all-round performance, as well as Arsenal’s improvement in the final third in recent weeks.

Arteta’s side struggled for fluency going forward during the first half of the season, but they have found their groove since December and are now a far more dangerous and clinical outfit.

Lacazette may not be scoring at the moment, but the work he does bringing others into play is invaluable.

He set up Saka for his goal and also got the assist for Gabriel Martinelli, who made it 3-1 on 52 minutes with another fabulous finish.

That was Arsenal’s 41st Premier League goal of the season; 29 of them have been scored by players 23 or under.

Arteta’s young guns did have to endure a nervy finish here after Moussa Sissoko’s late strike made it 3-2, but they held on to secure three vital points in the race for the top four.

There is now a real sense of belief around the club that they have the quality to get themselves over the line as the run-in heats up.

And with Saka in this type of form, they have every chance.