Saka: Arsenal are 'so hungry' this season as perfect Gunners show fight against Fulham

Bukayo Saka says Arsenal have come into the 2022-23 season "so hungry" to achieve results, and they've proven their talent with a perfect record.

Arsenal defeated Fulham 2-1 on Saturday

Gunners trailed by a goal but staged late comeback

Best start under Mikel Arteta - by far

WHAT HAPPENED? Arsenal completed a comeback against Fulham on Saturday to ensure they maintained their 100 per cent winning start to the season. Saka assisted Martin Odegaard for the first goal before defender Gabriel scored the second to complete the turnaround.

WHAT DID SAKA SAY? Speaking to BBC Match of the Day Saka said: "We’re all so hungry to win each game. We’re going to continue like this for the whole season. We know how difficult the Premier League is. We’re just focusing on the next game, the next game and then the next game."

THE BIGGER PICTURE: The Gunners comeback ensures they stay top of the Premier League after winning their first four games. They are the only team to have done so in the division this season.

DID YOU KNOW? Arsenal have won their opening four games of the season for only the third time. In 2003-04 they won the league (whilst going invincible) and in 2004-05 they finished runners-up.

WHAT NEXT FOR ARSENAL? Mikel Arteta and his team will take on Aston Villa on August 31 before a clash against Manchester United at Old Trafford on September 4.