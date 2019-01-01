Saint-Etienne’s Bouanga nominated for Ligue 1 award

The Gabon international has been shortlisted for the French top-flight best player award for November

Saint-Etienne forward Denis Bouanga has been nominated for the Ligue 1 Player of the Month award for November.

The 25-year-old winger was in a sparkling form last month, scoring three goals to help Claude Puel’s men clinch two victories.

The Gabon international started the month with a match-winning goal against Monaco before notching a brace against Nantes.

Bouanga, who was named in the Ligue 1 Team of the Month, will hope to secure the best player prize ahead of Strasbourg’s Ludovic Ajorque and Olympique Lyon’s Jeff Reine-Adelaide.

Bouanga has scored seven goals in 15 league appearances since his summer switch from Nimes.

The forward will hope to continue his fine form in front of goal when Saint-Etienne take on Wolfsburg in Thursday’s Europa League game.