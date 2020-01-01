Sadists should stop writing negatively about Okello's move - Lumala

The winger is unhappy with doubters who are unhappy about his colleague's move to North Africa

Uganda Cranes winger Abdu Lumala has urged doubters to support Allan Okello's move to AC Paradou.

The 19-year old joined the Algerian side on a four-year contract after a successful stint with Ugandan Premier League defending champions KCCA FC. The 22-year old has urged his fellow countrymen to support these transfers.

"Congratulations on your move brother at this young age you have made a big decision," Lumala posted on his official Facebook page.

"Let [Ugandans] start supporting our own rather than comparing us to other pros. We shall reach there by time, but I see people and sadists sitting down writing shit about the boy's move.

"Let us just be supportive towards every Ugandan player or athlete," the forward concluded.

Okello has been on the rise since making his first senior appearance for the club in 2017 against Onduparaka FC where he ended up scoring a hat-trick.

The reigning Fufa Male Player of the Year has played 112 games for the 13-time league champions, scoring 39 goals in the process. By the time of his exit, the youngster had scored six goals in the 10 league games he played in the first half of the season.