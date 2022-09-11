Sadiq injury blow for Nigeria after twisting his right knee in Real Sociedad’s La Liga loss to Getafe

The striker is a major doubt for the Super Eagles’ friendly with Algeria following the setback that could keep him out for weeks

Nigeria striker Umar Sadiq is a major doubt for the Super Eagles friendly match with Algeria this month following an injury in Sunday’s La Liga clash between Real Sociedad and Getafe.

Sadiq was handed his first La Liga start for Sociedad but he could only last 38 minutes as he limped off injured after sustaining a knock.

The striker was assisted off the pitch with Sociedad later confirming that the player could not continue due to a twisted knee.

“Sadiq has withdrawn due to a twisted right knee,” the club said via a social media post after the match.

It is still not known how long the striker will be out but his absence will be a blow to the Spanish side who paid a club record €20 million with another potential €5 million in add-ons, to bring him to the club following the departure of Swedish forward Alexander Isak.

His absence could also scuttle Jose Peseiro’s plans for the September 27 friendly match against Algeria in Oran, especially given Napoli striker Victor Osimhen will not be available after sustaining a thigh injury that will keep him out for a number of weeks.

Sadiq had not made an impact in the 38 minutes he was on the pitch as Sociedad saw their three-match unbeaten streak come to an end at the Coliseum Alfonso Perez Stadium following a 2-1 loss.

The Super Eagles striker had not managed a shot but had a 100 percent passing accuracy after all his five passes found its targets while he had only 12 touches of the ball.

Sadiq had announced himself to the Sociedad fans in emphatic style last week when he came off the bench to score the equaliser just 10 minutes after his introduction as they held Atletico Madrid 1-1.

He created problems for the Atletico defence with his movement, physicality and height while his ability to drop deeper allowed his teammates to get more space in the box, traits his new side were hoping to reap from on Sunday before the setback.

The 25-year-old former Almeria striker, who has seven caps and one goal for the Super Eagles, made his European debut in Thursday’s 1-0 win over Manchester United in the Europa League.