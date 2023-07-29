Don't blame Sadio Mane! Senegal star's dismal performances not the reason for Bayern's crazy season, insists Joshua Kimmich

Joshua Kimmich has defended Sadio Mane after the attacker decided to bring his disappointing one-year stay at Bayern Munich to an end.

Kimmich defends Mane's Bayern struggles

Mane set to join Al-Nassr

Former Liverpool man lasted 12 months in Munich

WHAT HAPPENED? Mane looks set to leave the Bundesliga champions for Al-Nassr. The Saudi Arabian side - who boast Cristiano Ronaldo among their ranks - will pay Bayern up to £35 million ($45m), according to reports, while Mane's annual salary will amount to the same.

WHAT THEY SAID: Mane lasted just one season at Bayern after making the switch from Liverpool, but team-mate Kimmich has insisted Mane's struggles weren't all his own fault.

"He played a very good first half of the season last season and delivered good statistics," he said to Bild. "He wasn't solely to blame for the fact that things didn't work for us anymore. The big picture wasn't right for us anymore."

THE BIGGER PICTURE: Kimmich continued: "Then you're a new player abroad - with a new language, new culture and people. When you come as a top star and have to listen to a lot of criticism - some rightly, some wrongly - I can imagine that it's not easy."

WHAT NEXT FOR MANE?: The 31-year-old will link up with Ronaldo at Al-Nassr and look to land the Saudi Pro League title in the coming season.