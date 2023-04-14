Sadio Mane saved by Leroy Sane?! Winger asked Bayern NOT to sack ex-Liverpool star over punching incident as club now consider case ‘closed’

It's emerged that Sadio Mane's fate as a Bayern Munich player may have been saved by team-mate Leroy Sane, who he allegedly punched on Tuesday night.

  • Sane asked board not to sack team-mate
  • Matter 'now closed'
  • Mane banned for Bundesliga clash

WHAT HAPPENED? According to the German newspaper Bild, Leroy Sane spoke to the Bayern board asking them not to cancel the contract of the Senegalese star. The club, which had been considering a range of punishments, instead opted to suspend the winger for this weekend's Bundesliga clash against Hoffenheim and hand out an undisclosed fine.

THE BIGGER PICTURE: The pair clashed repeatedly on the field during Bayern's Tuesday night capitulation against Manchester City. Matters escalated in the dressing room after the game with team-mates forced to separate the players with Mane allegedly punching Sane in the face. Bayern swiftly dealt with the issue after the players returned to training on Thursday, Bild also report that the matter is considered 'as closed'.

WHAT NEXT FOR BAYERN? A Mane-less Bayern will be looking to defend their slender lead at the top of the Bundesliga in the Allianz Arena against Hoffenheim on Saturday, before facing the daunting task of attempting to turn round a three-goal deficit against City on Wednesday.

