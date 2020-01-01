Sadio Mane is made out of granite, an absolute machine for Liverpool - Redknapp

The Senegal international was having a remarkable season and is being touted to be crowned the Premier League’s best player

Former Liverpool midfielder Jamie Redknapp is convinced Sadio Mane is a “phenomenal player” who is a strong contender for this season’s Professional Footballers' Association (PFA) Men's Players' Player of the Year award.

Having scored 14 Premier League goals so far this season, although two less than attacking partner Mohamed Salah, Mane’s seven assists has made him stand out in the Liverpool squad.

The Senegal international's impact in Liverpool’s title run is highlighted by some match-winning goals that have earned the Reds 18 points, the highest total than any other Premier League player this season.

Although the likes of Jamie Vardy, Pierre-Emerick Aubameyang and Sergio Aguero are also serious candidates for the PFA gong, Redknapp speaks highly of Mane.

“When they signed him from Southampton there were a few raised eyebrows, but he has just been incredible,” Redknapp told Sky Sports.

“He's made out of granite. He's so strong, he's brilliant in the air, he attacks the back post as well as anybody and he can finish off with either foot.

“He is just a phenomenal player, great at playing off that side, where he'll put the ball into the frontman and Roberto Firmino will set him up. He is an absolute machine in every single game. He gets scrappy goals, great goals, he doesn't care, and that's what sets him apart.”

If Mane wins the 2019/20 PFA Player of the Year award, he would be the third African player to win it in five seasons after Riyad Mahrez and Salah.

It would also be the third straight season for a Liverpool player to claim it.