Sacked Yanga SC coach Eymael returns to Belgium, to face TFF on August 1

The Belgian tactician reveals to Goal he has been summoned to appear before a disciplinary committee, hours after arriving in his native country

Luc Eymael has revealed he has landed safely in Belgium just two days after he was sacked by Young Africans (Yanga SC).

The 60-year-old Belgian coach was shown the exit door by the Jangwani Street-based giants after a video of him allegedly making demeaning comments about Tanzanians and especially Timu Ya Wananchi supporters was leaked to the public.

Following a 1-1 draw with Mtibwa Sugar which saw his team finish second in the league, Eymael tore into the club's supporters, claiming they were ignorant about football, and lambasting the conditions he had been working in since arriving in Tanzania.

More teams

"The fans can only shout and are like monkeys who are barking ‘babababa’," Eymael told local journalists in audio obtained by Goal. "These fans do not know anything about soccer.

"This place is not for me, playing in pitches at a level of seventh or eighth division in Europe is not for me.

"The changing rooms, too, are not for me.

"I am not enjoying your country; you are uneducated people. I don’t have a car, what is that?

"I do not have Wi-Fi and I do not have DSTV. No, no, no!"

Eymael has now confirmed he has landed safely in his native Belgium but has been ordered to appear before a TFF disciplinary committee on August 1.

“I have finally arrived in Belgium,” Eymael told Goal on Wednesday. “I have also received a notice to appear before the TFF disciplinary committee on August 1.”

Asked whether he will be able to attend the meeting, Eymael said: “I don’t know for sure, let us wait and see.”

In an earlier interview with Goal, Eymael defended himself from the racist allegations claiming he has never been a racist and never will be.

“I am not a racist, and you know that very well,” Eymael told Goal. “I have coached in Africa for the last ten years and my record is there to speak for itself, I have never gone to the extent of being a racist because I am not a racist.

“I don’t want to dwell on what happened, because it already happened, I apologised immediately to Yanga fans and Tanzanian people because of the comments and now it is time to move on.

Article continues below

“You can see even some players from Yanga are supporting me, even those I worked with in Kenya are behind me, because they know I am not a racist, this issue has been too much for me now, and gone too far, it is even destroying my family and kids.

“I don’t want to talk anything about it anymore.”

Eymael has previously worked in South Africa, Egypt, Algeria, and Tunisia.