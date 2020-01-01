Sabah eager to secure safety quickly, will not seek delay of JDT clash

Sabah are currently two points outside of the Malaysia Super League relegation zone, with two matchdays to go.

With two Malaysia Super League rounds remaining this season and just two points separating them from the relegation zone, Sabah are understandably looking to take on their scheduled opponents as quickly as possible.

This Friday, October 2, they have the uphill task of playing away to league leaders JDT, who will secure their seventh straight title with only a draw, and they will not seek a postponement of the clash despite Covid-19 concerns.

"Everything is well with the team for the time being and none of our players have tested positive for Covid-19, and the players have adhered strictly to the standard operating procedures. We had conducted a swab test before departing [for Johor] and every player tested negative, and we underwent another test upon arrival.

"Praise Allah, both tests were negative and we have no problem to take on JDT as scheduled. Thank you to the home team for their cooperation and assistance," said head coach Kurniawan Dwi Yulianto as quoted by Malaysian Football League (MFL).

The Indonesian trainer also explained that he has adequate time to conduct preparations for the match, despite the pandemic precautionary measures.

"On Monday we trained in the morning in order to allow the test to be conducted in the evening, while after arriving in Johor, we were able to train in the evening today after receiving the test results.

"The JDT clash is crucial in order to guarantee our place in the top tier next season. The win against Melaka United (3-2) last week allowed us to move up to ninth place, but it's still not enough," said the head coach who added that the team have travelled to Johor on a chartered flight in order to minimise infection risks.

Melaka meanwhile have had their match against Kedah, which had initially been scheduled for Friday, postponed to Sunday by MFL, due to the need for them to quarantine upon returning from Sabah.