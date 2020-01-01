Saada and Etshimi’s SC Bastia promoted to National

Following the termination of all French fourth division games and downward, the Lions of Furiani have earned a return to the third tier

SC Bastia, clubs of ex-Tunisia international Chaouki Ben Saada and DR Congo’s Patrick Etshimi have been promoted to the National on Thursday.

The Lions of Furiani earned the ticket to the tier following the French Football Federation’s decision to terminate with immediate effect all divisions from the fourth division.

This decision is not farfetched from the Covid-19 epidemic which has wreaked havoc on all football-related activities in the world.

“The FFF Executive Committee, meeting today, has decided to put an end to all leagues, districts, National 3 (5th division), National 2 (4th division), D2 women (2nd division – women’s football) and futsal competitions and national youth championships (female and male),” the statement read.

“On March 12, following the announcement of sanitary containment measures to fight the Covid-19 pandemic, Noel Le Graet immediately took the decision to suspend all competitions in order to preserve the health of licensees and players in amateur football. The FFF hoped for a resumption of competitions as the societal role of football is essential.

But in light of the latest announcements by the President of the Republic, on Monday, April 13, extending the sanitary containment measures until May 11, this possibility of reasonable resumption of activities is no longer possible.

“The FFF has decided not to take a decision to suspend National (3rd tier football) or the women’s 1st division at this stage.”

Before this decision, Bastia were leading the fourth division log (National 2 Group A) with 53 points from 21 outings.

Meanwhile, 35-year-old Ben Saada has taken to social media to celebrate his team's recent feat.

Très heureux hâte de fêter ça avec vous @SCBastia et tout les supporters à Furiani !!!! Forza Bastia — ben saada chaouki (@ChaoukiBensaada) April 16, 2020

Very happy to celebrate with you, SC Bastia and all the supporters in Furiani !!!! Forza Bastia," he tweeted.



The Tunisian who joined the Stade Armand Cesari outfit from Troyes last season scored twice in 16 outings for Mathieu Chabert's men this term.