Ryan Reynolds sends message to Paul Mullin after Wrexham striker suffers punctured lung in Man Utd friendly

Ryan Reynolds sent a heartfelt message to Paul Mullin, wishing him a "speedy recovery", after Wrexham hitman suffered punctured lung against Man Utd.

Mullin clashed with Nathan Bishop

Suffered a lung injury

Reynolds wishes a speedy recovery

WHAT HAPPENED? The English striker caused a medical scare after he was cleaned out by Manchester United keeper Nathan Bishop, while the two players were vying for a long ball, during Wrexham's 3-1 friendly win over the Premier League side. He spent around eight minutes on the pitch as the medical staff treated him before he left for the hospital with an oxygen mask on his face.

Reynolds, co-owner of Wrexham, took to social media to send his regards and penned a heartfelt note for the ailing striker which read: Paul Mullin puts his last drop of blood into everything he does. The entire @Wrexham_AFC community is pulling for a speedy recovery."

THE BIGGER PICTURE: Bishop has tended an apology to Mullin on social media insisting that it was a "complete misjudgement" and that he had "zero malicious intent" before wishing him the "speediest recovery". However, Wrexham coach, Phil Parkinson, was filled with rage about the incident as he will have to do without the services of the talismanic striker for the start of next season.

WHAT NEXT? It is yet to be known the return date for Mullin but he will definitely miss the next fixture against Philadelphia Union II on July 29.