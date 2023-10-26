'Joining a new club is hard' - Lionessses star Alessia Russo opens up on Arsenal move after leaving Man Utd on free transfer

Alessia Russo swapped Manchester United for Arsenal just hours before flying to Australia for the Women's World Cup with the Lionesses.

Russo talks about Arsenal move

Left Man Utd on a free transfer

Discusses settling into squad

WHAT HAPPENED? Russo's transfer made headlines as the United superstar moved to the Red Devils' Super League rivals for free. She joined the Arsenal squad for pre-season just one week after the World Cup final between the Lionesses and Spain, giving her precious little time to recover from the heartbreaking near-miss in Australia.

WHAT THEY SAID: "Joining a new club is hard but I am making new friends and new connections on the pitch" she told The Standard. "When you join a new team — you have got to figure out what each other’s traits and strengths are and how you can make them better and how they make you better. Yes, it takes a little bit of time but you feel it is coming more and more together."

"You’ve seen so far in the league that you can’t see anyone as an underdog — the standard has just gone up another level. The girls have been great and so has everyone around the club."

THE BIGGER PICTURE: Russo has managed three goals in six games so far in all competitions, however, the Gunners haven't exactly gotten off to the best start as they have won only twice in four games and currently sit in seventh in the league.

IN A PHOTO:

WHAT NEXT? Russo and Arsenal will now face league leaders Manchester City on November 5 as they look to pick up a third win of the new league campaign.