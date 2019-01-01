Russia banned from 2022 World Cup as part of anti-doping sanctions

The World Anti-Doping Agency (Wada) have stung the country with a four-year ban from all major sporting events, including the 2020 Olympic Games

Russia will be barred from competing at the 2022 World Cup, with the World Anti-Doping Agency (Wada) hitting the nation with a four-year ban from all major sporting events.

Along with football’s showpiece event, which is due to head to Qatar in three years’ time, the Russian flag and anthem will also be missing from the 2020 Olympic Games in Tokyo.

A WADA panel last month recommended the Russian Anti-Doping Agency (RUSADA) be declared non-compliant again over inconsistencies in anti-doping data discovered during an investigation.

WADA's independent Compliance Review Committee (CRC) recommended strong sanctions be imposed on Russia, including a four-year ban from competing in and hosting major sporting events.

On Monday, the body's Executive Committee unanimously agreed with the recommendation at a meeting in Lausanne, Switzerland.

RUSADA has 21 days to appeal the suspension, which would see its case referred to the Court of Arbitration for Sport.

Individual Russian athletes will still be able to enter global competitions under a neutral flag, as was the case for 168 Russians at the 2018 Winter Olympics when the country was banned.

Article continues below

The International Standard for Code Compliance by Signatories does not list UEFA as a "major event organisation", so Russia will also be free to compete at Euro 2020.

Stanislav Cherchesov's side have qualified for the finals, where St Petersburg is one of the host cities.

Russia have been placed in Group B alongside Belgium, Finland and Denmark.