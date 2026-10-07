How to buy Russell Peters tickets: Dates, ticket prices & more

Global comedy icon Russell Peters is back on stage, bringing his signature observational humor, lightning-fast crowd work, and sharp cultural insights to venues across the globe. Renowned for groundbreaking specials like Outsourced and Deported, Peters continues to draw massive international crowds with his unfiltered stand-up performances.

If you want to experience his legendary live show in person, GOAL has you fully covered with the latest schedule details and advice on how to secure your seats today.

When is Russell Peters Stand-up?

Date & Time Events Location Tickets Oct 15, 2026 at 7:30 PM Russell Peters Live Vinnie Brand's Stress Factory Comedy Club, Bridgeport, CT, USA Tickets Oct 16, 2026 at 7:00 PM Russell Peters Live Vinnie Brand's Stress Factory Comedy Club, Bridgeport, CT, USA Tickets Oct 16, 2026 at 9:30 PM Russell Peters Live Vinnie Brand's Stress Factory Comedy Club, Bridgeport, CT, USA Tickets Oct 17, 2026 at 7:00 PM Russell Peters Live Vinnie Brand's Stress Factory Comedy Club, Bridgeport, CT, USA Tickets Oct 17, 2026 at 9:30 PM Russell Peters Live Vinnie Brand's Stress Factory Comedy Club, Bridgeport, CT, USA Tickets Oct 25, 2026 at 8:00 PM Russell Peters Live Etihad Arena, Abu Dhabi, UAE Tickets Nov 7, 2026 at 8:00 PM Russell Peters Live The Event at Graton Resort & Casino, Rohnert Park, CA, USA Tickets Nov 10, 2026 at 7:30 PM Russell Peters Live Crown Live, Southbank, VIC, Australia Tickets Nov 11, 2026 at 7:30 PM Russell Peters Live Crown Live, Southbank, VIC, Australia Tickets Nov 12, 2026 at 7:30 PM Russell Peters Live Crown Live, Southbank, VIC, Australia Tickets Nov 13, 2026 at 7:30 PM Russell Peters Live Crown Live, Southbank, VIC, Australia Tickets Nov 12, 2026 at 8:00 PM Russell Peters Live Brea Improv, Brea, CA, USA Tickets Nov 13, 2026 at 7:30 PM Russell Peters Live Brea Improv, Brea, CA, USA Tickets Dec 4, 2026 at 7:00 PM Russell Peters Live Hard Rock Live Orlando, Orlando, FL, USA Tickets Dec 6, 2026 at 8:00 PM Russell Peters Live Hard Rock Live, Hollywood, FL, USA Tickets Jan 21, 2027 at 7:00 PM Russell Peters Live Milwaukee Improv, Brookfield, WI, USA Tickets Jan 22, 2027 at 7:00 PM Russell Peters Live Milwaukee Improv, Brookfield, WI, USA Tickets Jan 22, 2027 at 9:15 PM Russell Peters Live Milwaukee Improv, Brookfield, WI, USA Tickets Jan 23, 2027 at 7:00 PM Russell Peters Live Milwaukee Improv, Brookfield, WI, USA Tickets Jan 28, 2027 at 7:30 PM Russell Peters Live Helium Comedy Club, Alpharetta, GA, USA Tickets Jan 29, 2027 at 7:00 PM Russell Peters Live Helium Comedy Club, Alpharetta, GA, USA Tickets Jan 29, 2027 at 9:15 PM Russell Peters Live Helium Comedy Club, Alpharetta, GA, USA Tickets Jan 30, 2027 at 7:00 PM Russell Peters Live Helium Comedy Club, Alpharetta, GA, USA Tickets Jan 30, 2027 at 9:30 PM Russell Peters Live Helium Comedy Club, Alpharetta, GA, USA Tickets Feb 4, 2027 at 8:00 PM Russell Peters Live The American Comedy Co, San Diego, CA, USA Tickets Feb 11, 2027 at 8:00 PM Russell Peters Live Brea Improv, Brea, CA, USA Tickets Feb 12, 2027 at 7:30 PM Russell Peters Live Brea Improv, Brea, CA, USA Tickets Feb 13, 2027 at 7:00 PM Russell Peters Live Brea Improv, Brea, CA, USA Tickets Feb 19, 2027 at 8:00 PM Russell Peters Live Casino Rama Resort, Rama, ON, Canada Tickets Feb 20, 2027 at 8:00 PM Russell Peters Live Casino Rama Resort, Rama, ON, Canada Tickets Aug 28, 2027 at 8:45 PM Russell Peters Live The Comedy Zone, Charlotte, NC, USA Tickets

Where to buy Russell Peters tickets?

The official primary ticketing outlets for the tour include Ticketmaster and venue box office platforms like Live Nation.

If official general allocations sell out, secondary resale platforms like StubHub provide an alternative option for securing last-minute seats.

How much are Russell Peters Stand-up tickets?

Official ticket allocations on primary sales outlets start at $75 USD depending on the city, venue, and seating section.

If official general allocations sell out, secondary resale platforms like StubHub provide an alternative option for securing last-minute seats, where prices start from $65 USD depending on current availability.

Everything you need to know about Russell Peters Stand-ups

Russell Peters live performances deliver 75 to 90 minutes of sharp, fast-paced observational comedy and dynamic audience interaction, drawing massive crowds worldwide. Most major venues enforce age restrictions requiring attendees to be at least 16 or 18 years old, and many international tour stops operate as strictly phone-free events using secure pouches to ensure an immersive live experience. While official primary allocations start at $75 USD, seats frequently sell out fast, making secondary platforms an ideal alternative for finding last-minute single-entry tickets across global tour dates.