Rumours of Tolisso talks with Man Utd rubbished by Bayern Munich midfielder’s agent

The France international is said to have emerged as a target for the Red Devils, but his representative insists no discussions have been held

Reports of Manchester United entering into transfer talks with Bayern Munich midfielder Corentin Tolisso have been rubbished by the Frenchman’s agent.

The 25-year-old midfielder is said to have emerged as a top target for the Red Devils.

Ole Gunnar Solskjaer is reportedly looking to add further graft and guile to his engine room at Old Trafford , with Tolisso among those to fit the mould.

It was suggested that an approach from Manchester to Munich had already been made, with the potential availability of a France international sounded out.

Eric Castagnino has, however, been quick to refute claims that he has been in contact with the Premier League heavyweights.

He told Sky Deutschland when quizzed on the speculation: "I am not having any discussions with Manchester United.

“Corentin is currently injured and his return to the field is an absolute priority.”

Tolisso has not figured for Bayern since competitive football resumed amid the coronavirus pandemic.

His last outing came on March 3, when he was replaced late on in a 1-0 victory over Schalke.

Niggling knocks have restricted him to just 24 appearances in the current campaign, but Bayern think highly of him and have a long-term contract through to 2022 in place.

Transfer talk is building, though, and former United defender Rafael is among those who feel the Red Devils should be stepping up efforts to land Tolisso.

The Brazilian tweeted on the reports linking his former Lyon team-mate with a switch to the Theatre of Dreams: “One of the best midfielders I've played with. I think he will be perfect for Manchester United. Hope he goes there.”

Tolisso has offered no indication that he will be pushing for a move, with it his sole focus at present locked on returning to fitness and favour with Bayern.

He has said on his injury struggles : “I knew that I had to work hard to get back to the top level. I have to continue like this and find my true level before my injury. It depends only on me. I have to give myself a little time.

“With Bayern, I worked a lot too. I made good preparations. It's up to me to continue like this."