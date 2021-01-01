Rudiger sets date for Chelsea contract talks as extension at Stamford Bridge is mooted

The Germany international defender is approaching the final 12 months of his current deal with Premier League heavyweights

Antonio Rudiger is pleased to hear that Thomas Tuchel would like to see him sign a new contract at Chelsea, with the German defender prepared to talk terms after this summer's European Championship.

The commanding 28-year-old is approaching the final 12 months of his current deal, having now spent four seasons at Stamford Bridge.

Transfer speculation has surfaced at various intervals, with Rudiger not always a guaranteed starter, but he has earned favour under fellow countryman Tuchel and is now being lined up for an extended stay in west London.

What has been said?

Blues boss Tuchel has said of a centre-half that has helped his side to a top-four finish in the Premier League and a place in the Champions League final: "Nothing is better than what he is doing for a new contract.

"If he wants to have a new contract he has our full support to stay at the club. He is speaking with his performances. He has been amazing since day one."

Responding to those comments, Rudiger has told Kicker: "That’s nice and I’m happy too.

"You always make your decisions to some extent dependent on the coaching staff, but in the long term you can never rely on them anyway.

"After the European Championships, we can talk."

The bigger picture

Rudiger has taken in 33 appearances for Chelsea across all competitions this season, with 24 of those coming under Tuchel - who succeeded club legend Frank Lampard at the helm in January.

He is hoping that there will be one more outing to come, with the Blues readying themselves for a European showdown with domestic rivals Manchester City on Saturday - a side they have already beaten in league and FA Cup action this term.

Rudiger added on chasing down a continental crown: "City will have the ball more often than we do, we know that.

"But in the back row there are more or less direct duels. Every defender should have the courage to play one-on-one duels.

"Sure, Ilkay [Gundogan], [Phil] Foden, [Riyad] Mahrez, [Kevin] De Bruyne – you can’t give them all a lot of space.

"If we don’t get high into midfield pressing and play the balls to the top, then you have to work hard and, above all, be willing to suffer."

