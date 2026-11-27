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AC Milan manager Ruben Amorim was forced to issue a formal apology following a heated conclusion to his side's Europa League victory in Greece. The Portuguese coach addressed the friction caused by winger Diego Moreira, whose defiant actions overshadowed a brilliant rossoneri comeback.

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Amorim addresses Moreira’s controversial conduct

Amorim found himself playing the role of peacemaker following Milan’s 4-2 victory over Olympiacos on Thursday night. The match ended in a state of high tension after Moreira, who scored the final goal to secure the win, celebrated in a way that deeply offended the home supporters and the Greek side's technical staff. The winger stood motionless, staring down the stands for several seconds in a gesture viewed as an intentional provocation.

The young winger's actions immediately sparked a confrontation on the pitch, with Olympiacos players Jota Silva and Saliakas rushing to challenge the Milan man. The atmosphere at the Karaiskakis Stadium turned toxic in the final moments as the home side took exception to the disrespect shown following the fourth goal. "It won't happen again. Moreira is a young man who plays, but he needs to grow. We know we wouldn't like it if they did it to our fans. It's my responsibility, but he didn't do it in a mean way. I apologize, but he didn't do it in a mean way," Amorim said, as quoted by TuttoMercatoWeb.

Hutchinson proves to be the difference-maker

Beyond the controversy, Omari Hutchinson emerged as the game’s standout performer, justifying the club’s faith in him during the summer transfer window. Amorim dismissed the idea that he alone was responsible for the signing, insisting that the recruitment process at Milan is a collective effort. The former Ipswich Town man changed the dynamic of the game as a second-half substitute, driving his side toward the 4-2 result.

"When we do something in the club we are all on board. If someone doesn't agree on a player, we turn elsewhere. When someone arrives it's because everyone believes in the player. We needed a player with those characteristics. Sometimes you see the talent. He had a difficult season at Nottingham but did well at Ipswich. He is very strong at playing in tight spaces. He has the potential to do more, especially with the shirt. He can make those runs with the ball more often," the coach revealed.

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Tactical shifts and injury concerns

The match turned on several key tactical decisions, though Amorim was modest about his role in the comeback. The withdrawal of Goncalo Ramos raised eyebrows among the travelling fans, but the coach clarified that the substitution was forced rather than tactical. This paved the way for a more aggressive approach that eventually overwhelmed the Greek side's defence during a frantic second half.

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"I didn't change the game. Ramos came off because he was in pain. The change was normal. In the second half Olympiacos were very aggressive, and we knew we could do it but in the second half they would lose difficulty. We need to understand the game better. Everything is combined in the game change. Hutchinson changed the game more than me. What changed the game was the first goal. 4-2 is a great result. I think the players, the staff... they believed in the victory. I am grateful to everyone. Today we showed we can do more, that we need everyone, but the spirit is there," Amorim explained.

Tomori's return provides defensive boost

The return of Fikayo Tomori was another major talking point for the Milan boss. Having recovered from a recent injury, the English defender's presence provided a level of composure and speed that had been lacking in earlier stages of the match. Amorim admitted that his perception of the former Chelsea man has evolved significantly since the beginning of the current campaign.

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"I think we can consider everyone as starters. Today he has the speed, and today that is important. Then he has the experience. When he enters the pitch he does his job. It's not important how old he is, he can improve a lot, he can adapt as a centre-back. I changed my mind compared to the start of the season, and I am grateful for that," Amorim concluded.