Nine-goal nightmare! Lens defender left 'shocked and downbeat' after home humiliation

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RC Lens defender Ruben Aguilar admitted the squad felt "shocked, saddened, and downbeat" after shipping nine goals against Como. Despite netting his side's solitary goal, the Frenchman conceded their tactical game plan was torn apart on a agonizing night at the Stade Bollaert-Delelis.

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Aguilar picks through ruins of nine-goal nightmare

RC Lens defender Ruben Aguilar faced the grim reality of a harrowing European evening at the Stade Bollaert-Delelis. Yannick Cahuzac's backline was completely dismantled by a ruthless Como attack, conceding three goals before the break and six more in a catastrophic second period.

The 9-1 defeat represented one of the most painful defensive displays in recent continental history.

Even netting Lens' only goal in the 67th minute offered zero consolation for the 33-year-old right-back.

Frenchman admits squad left completely traumatised

Speaking after the final whistle, a visibly shaken Aguilar described the feeling of helplessness as Como sliced through the home defence at will. "We had a game plan, but we weren't able to execute it. We were cut through and everything went so quickly," Aguilar confessed.

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The experienced defender laid bare the emotional toll inside the dressing room following the unravelling.

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"We’ll get back to work quickly. We’re all shocked, saddened, downbeat. That’s part of life as a footballer at the top level," he stated.

Defender insists squad must shoulder home disgrace

Conceding nine goals in front of their home supporters left an indelible mark, but Aguilar insisted that the players must own their defensive collapse. "Nine goals at home, we have to accept it and shoulder it," the defender declared frankly.

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Lens struggled to contain Anastasios Douvikas, who netted a hat-trick, while Nico Paz, Lucas Da Cunha, Marc Oliver Kempf, Mattia Liberali, Martin Baturina, and Matteo Papaccioli all breached the backline.

"We’ll give everything when we come back to this magnificent stadium on Sunday," Aguilar added.

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Lens face steep mental recovery before Sunday return

Processing a nine-goal concession will test the collective resolve of Cahuzac's squad ahead of their immediate return to domestic action.

Aguilar and his fellow defenders must quickly rebuild their defensive shape to prevent a lasting hangover from this European collapse.

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Lens host their next fixture on Sunday at the Stade Bollaert-Delelis, where the players aim to provide a swift response for their supporters.