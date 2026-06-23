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Argentina v Austria: Group J - FIFA World Cup 2026Getty Images Sport
Book World Cup Round of 32 Tickets
Caitlin Casey

How to buy Round of 32 World Cup tickets: Knockout stages, Mexico fixtures, Argentina average prices & more

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Teams have started qualifying for the Round of 32 - and here's everything you need to know

For the first time in the World Cup tournament history, the expanded 48-team format introduces a brand-new, high-stakes Round of 32 knockout bracket running from June 28 to July 3.

With tournament heavyweights like the United States, Mexico, and Germany already punching their tickets to the last 32, ticket demand is officially kicking off - here's what you need to know.

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Which teams have qualified for the Round of 32 in the World Cup?

As the group stage matches heat up, the knockout bracket for the tournament is beginning to take shape. With the new 48-team format, a total of 32 teams will advance past the opening stage (the top two from each of the 12 groups, plus the eight best third-placed teams).

The six teams that have mathematically clinched their spots in the Round of 32 after winning their opening two matches are listed below:

  • United States (Group D) - Confirmed: July 1, 2026, 5:00 PM PDT at San Francisco Bay Area Stadium (Levi's Stadium), Santa Clara, CA, USA - Book tickets
  • Germany (Group E) - Confirmed: June 29, 2026, 9:30 PM EDT at Boston Stadium (Gillette Stadium), Foxborough, MA, USA -Book tickets
  • Mexico (Group A) - Confirmed: July 1, 2026, 7:00 PM CST at Mexico City Stadium (Estadio Azteca), Mexico City, DF, Mexico - Book tickets
  • Argentina (Group J) - Confirmed: July 3, 2026, 6:00 PM EDT at Miami Stadium (Hard Rock Stadium), Miami, FL, USA - Book tickets
  • France (Group I) - TBC
  • Norway (Group I) - TBC

When and where are the 2026 World Cup Round of 32 matches?

Date & Time (local)

Fixture

Location

Tickets

June 28, 2026, 3:00 PM PDT

Group A Runner-up vs Group B Runner-up (Match 73)

Los Angeles Stadium (SoFi Stadium), Inglewood, CA, USA

Tickets

June 29, 2026, 12:00 PM CDT

Group C Winner vs Group F Runner-up (Match 76)

Houston Stadium (NRG Stadium), Houston, TX, USA

Tickets

June 29, 2026, 9:30 PM EDT

Germany vs Group A/B/C/D/F 3rd Place (Match 74)

Boston Stadium (Gillette Stadium), Foxborough, MA, USA

Tickets

June 30, 2026, 7:00 PM CST

Group F Winner vs Group C Runner-up (Match 75)

Monterrey Stadium (Estadio BBVA), Guadalupe, NL, Mexico

Tickets

June 30, 2026, 5:00 PM CDT

Group E Runner-up vs Group I Runner-up (Match 78)

Dallas Stadium (AT&T Stadium), Arlington, TX, USA

Tickets

June 30, 2026, 10:00 PM EDT

Group I Winner vs Group C/D/F/G/H 3rd Place (Match 77)

New York New Jersey Stadium (MetLife Stadium), East Rutherford, NJ, USA

Tickets

July 1, 2026, 7:00 PM CST

Mexico vs Group C/E/F/H/I 3rd Place (Match 79)

Mexico City Stadium (Estadio Azteca), Mexico City, DF, Mexico

Tickets

July 1, 2026, 5:00 PM EDT

Group L Winner vs Group E/H/I/J/K 3rd Place (Match 80)

Atlanta Stadium (Mercedes-Benz Stadium), Atlanta, GA, USA

Tickets

July 1, 2026, 1:00 PM PDT

Group G Winner vs Group A/E/H/I/J 3rd Place (Match 82)

Seattle Stadium (Lumen Field), Seattle, WA, USA

Tickets

July 1, 2026, 5:00 PM PDT

United States vs Group B/E/F/I/J 3rd Place (Match 81)

San Francisco Bay Area Stadium (Levi's Stadium), Santa Clara, CA, USA

Tickets

July 2, 2026, 12:00 PM PDT

Group H Winner vs Group J Runner-up (Match 84)

Los Angeles Stadium (SoFi Stadium), Inglewood, CA, USA

Tickets

July 2, 2026, 7:00 PM EDT

Group K Runner-up vs Group L Runner-up (Match 83)

Toronto Stadium (BMO Field), Toronto, ON, Canada

Tickets

July 2, 2026, 8:00 PM PDT

Group B Winner vs Group E/F/G/I/J 3rd Place (Match 85)

BC Place, Vancouver, BC, Canada

Tickets

July 3, 2026, 1:00 PM CDT

Group D Runner-up vs Group G Runner-up (Match 88)

Dallas Stadium (AT&T Stadium), Arlington, TX, USA

Tickets

July 3, 2026, 6:00 PM EDT

Argentina vs Group H Runner-up (Match 86)

Miami Stadium (Hard Rock Stadium), Miami, FL, USA

Tickets

July 3, 2026, 8:30 PM CDT

Group K Winner vs Group D/E/I/J/L 3rd Place (Match 87)

Kansas City Stadium (Arrowhead Stadium), Kansas City, MO, USA

Tickets

Where to buy World Cup Round of 32 tickets?

As of today, the major official World Cup ticket lotteries (including the Visa Presale, Early Ticket Draw, and the post-draw Random Selection Draw) have officially concluded.

With over 500 million requests processed during those phases, primary availability is now at an all-time low.

Here's what you need to know at a glance:

  • The Last-Minute Sales Phase is currently live, having launched on April 1. Unlike previous rounds, this is not a lottery. Tickets are being sold on a strictly first-come, first-served basis with immediate confirmation. This represents the final opportunity to purchase official tickets directly from FIFA.
  • The Official FIFA Resale Marketplace is also open. This platform is now the primary authorized destination for fans to buy and sell verified tickets at regulated prices as the tournament approaches.
  • Alternatively, fans may look to secondary marketplaces like StubHub for last-minute tickets. Remember to check the T&Cs of any secondary sites for tickets you're buying.
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What are the ticket prices for the Round of 32?

Ticket Category

Official FIFA Price

Average Resale Price

Tickets

Category 1 (Prime sideline lower/middle tiers)

$540 – $610

$1,500 – $2,800+

Tickets

Category 2 (Corners and premium upper-tier seating)

$440 – $490

$1,100 – $1,900

Tickets

Category 3 (Standard upper-tier rows behind goals)

$225 – $235

$650 – $1,200

Tickets

Category 4 / Supporter Tier (Upper bowl corners / federation zones)

$60 – $120

$400 – $850

Tickets

Marquee High-Demand Premium (USA, Mexico, Germany, Argentina matches)

Standard face value applies

$1,200 – $3,600+

Tickets

How to buy World Cup Round of 32 resale tickets?

The FIFA Resale Marketplace is the official channel for secure exchanges and reopened on April 2.

It is accessible via the ticket portal on the FIFA website for international, American, and Canadian residents.

Residents of Mexico should use the FIFA Exchange Marketplace (Mercado de Intercambio de la FIFA), which also reopened to handle local resale transactions under official safeguards.

Secondary marketplaces like StubHub remain a popular and viable option for fans looking for specific seating blocks or entry to the most red-hot fixtures of the tournament.

Make sure to check the T&Cs of the website you're buying from.

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