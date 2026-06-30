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Book Round of 16 Tickets
Caitlin Casey

How to get Round of 16 World Cup tickets: Knockout stages, confirmed games, potential fixtures, Canada vs Morocco & more

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The Round of 16 is creeping up on us, including confirmed fixtures from Brazil, Paraguay and Canada vs Morocco

The drama of the World Cup 2026 Round of 16 is nigh, as the Round of 32 wraps up. With the tournament bracket officially taking shape, the margin for error is gone.

Blockbuster fixtures are already taking shape, headlined by a massive, historic clash between co-hosts Canada and Morocco, scheduled to kick off the round on July 4th in Houston. 

With other global heavyweights finalizing their spots over the coming days - including Brazil and Paraguay confirmed - potential matchups are fueling unprecedented demand across venues in the United States, Mexico, and Canada.

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What are the upcoming Round of 16 games?

Date & KO TimeMatch DetailsLocationTickets
July 4, KO 12pm CDTRound of 16: CONFIRMED - Canada vs MoroccoHouston Stadium, USABuy
July 4, KO 5pm EDTRound of 16: Paraguay vs. France / SwedenPhiladelphia Stadium, USABuy
July 5, KO 4pm EDTRound of 16: Brazil vs. Ivory Coast / NorwayNew York New Jersey Stadium, USABuy
July 5, KO 6pm CSTRound of 16: Mexico / Ecuador vs. England / DR CongoMexico City Stadium, MexicoBuy
July 6, KO 2pm CDTRound of 16: Portugal / Croatia vs. Spain / AustriaDallas Stadium, USABuy
July 6, KO 5pm PDTRound of 16: United States / Bosnia and Herzegovina vs. Belgium / SenegalSeattle Stadium, USABuy
July 7, KO 12pm EDTRound of 16: Argentina / Cape Verde vs. Australia / EgyptAtlanta Stadium, USABuy
July 7, KO 4pm PDTRound of 16: Switzerland / Algeria vs. Colombia / GhanaVancouver Stadium, CanadaBuy
July 9 – July 11, Various SlotsQuarter-Final: TBCBoston, Los Angeles, Miami, Kansas CityBuy
July 14 – July 15, KO 3pmSemi-Final: TBCDallas Stadium & Atlanta Stadium, USABuy
July 18, KO 3pm3rd Place: TBCMiami Stadium, USABuy
July 19, KO 3pmFinal: TBCNew York New Jersey Stadium, USABuy

What are the next Round of 32 games?

Date & KO TimeMatch DetailsLocationTickets
June 29, KO 12pm CDTRound of 32: Brazil vs JapanHouston Stadium, USA2-1
June 29, KO 4:30pm EDTRound of 32: Germany vs ParaguayBoston Stadium, USA1-1 (Paraguay won on penalties)
June 29, KO 7pm CSTRound of 32: Netherlands vs MoroccoMonterrey Stadium, Mexico1-1 (Morocco won on penalties)
June 30, KO 12pm CDTRound of 32: Ivory Coast vs NorwayDallas Stadium, USABuy
June 30, KO 5pm EDTRound of 32: France vs SwedenNew York New Jersey Stadium, USABuy
June 30, KO 7pm CSTRound of 32: Mexico vs EcuadorMexico City Stadium, MexicoBuy
July 1, KO 12pm EDTRound of 32: England vs DR CongoAtlanta Stadium, USABuy
July 1, KO 1pm PDTRound of 32: Belgium vs SenegalSeattle Stadium, USABuy
July 1, KO 5pm PDTRound of 32: United States vs Bosnia and HerzegovinaSan Francisco Bay Area Stadium, USABuy
July 2, KO 12pm PDTRound of 32: Spain vs AustriaLos Angeles Stadium, USABuy
July 2, KO 7pm EDTRound of 32: Portugal vs CroatiaToronto Stadium, CanadaBuy
July 2, KO 8pm PDTRound of 32: Switzerland vs AlgeriaVancouver Stadium, CanadaBuy
July 3, KO 1pm CDTRound of 32: Australia vs EgyptDallas Stadium, USABuy
July 3, KO 6pm EDTRound of 32: Argentina vs Cape VerdeMiami Stadium, USABuy
July 3, KO 8:30pm CDTRound of 32: Colombia vs GhanaKansas City Stadium, USABuy

How to buy World Cup Round of 16 tickets?

As of today, the major official World Cup ticket lotteries (including the Visa Presale, Early Ticket Draw, and the post-draw Random Selection Draw) have officially concluded

With over 500 million requests processed during those phases, primary availability is now at an all-time low.

Here's what you need to know at a glance:

  • The Last-Minute Sales Phase is currently live, having launched on April 1. Unlike previous rounds, this is not a lottery. Tickets are being sold on a strictly first-come, first-served basis with immediate confirmation. This represents the final opportunity to purchase official tickets directly from FIFA.
  • The Official FIFA Resale Marketplace is also open. This platform is now the primary authorized destination for fans to buy and sell verified tickets at regulated prices as the tournament approaches.
  • Alternatively, fans may look to secondary marketplaces like StubHub for last-minute tickets. Remember to check the T&Cs of any secondary sites for tickets you're buying.

READ MORE: How to buy World Cup 2026 resale tickets: FIFA Official Resale, Mexico resale, information & more

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