Ronwen Williams: Before Bafana Bafana played Ghana, referee said he was going to book me

Bafana Bafana captain Ronwen Williams says he already felt targeted before Sunday’s 2022 Fifa World Cup qualifier against Ghana, claiming the referee had promised to book him.

Bafana lost the match 1-0 courtesy of a controversially-awarded penalty converted by Andre Ayew.

Williams claims the stakes were already against them before the match, also alleging the ballboys joined Senegalese referee Maguette Ndiaye to complicate their evening.

“I hope things can be corrected and we get a fair chance because what we achieved as a team in the last three months is amazing,” Williams told the media.

“The referee came to me before the game and told me he is going to book me for time-wasting. I already felt targeted. So I went into the game at the back of my mind already feeling I am a target.

“Throughout the qualifiers, the ball boys did not have the ball in their hands. The balls were on the cones but in this specific game, the ballboys had the balls in their hands which was unusual. When the ball goes out, they would very quickly throw back the ball for restart, but the moment when Ghana scored, the ballboys disappeared.

“It would take long for the balls to be back. When I went to the referee to tell him that the ballboys were soft, he didn’t want to hear anything about it but said he would rather book me for time-wasting. It was a challenge and in the second half, the ballboys practically vanished.

“If you watch the match again you will see that the ballboys couldn’t find the balls and I think that is when the referee could have stamped his authority and sorted it out.”

The Bafana goalkeeper, however, completed the match without being shown any card but the centre-backs playing before him Siyanda Xulu and Rushine De Reuck were booked.

Williams alleges Ghana players were being favoured by the referee.

He says Black Stars goalkeeper Joseph Wollacott was employing delaying tactics from the moment when Ghana scored but was only booked deep into stoppage time.

“Coming to their goalkeeper, the moment they scored, he took so much time and not even once did I see the referee speak to him. He only got booked in the last few minutes,” said Williams.

“From the 33rd minute when we scored up until 90 minutes, there are almost 60 minutes in between and he was wasting time throughout. Not once did he get reprimanded during that period. But I got reprimanded before the game before they scored and for like 30 minutes he was reprimanding me. I did not waste the time because the ball boys were throwing in the balls quickly before we conceded.

“I then went to the referee and asked him what the problem was with our team, told him that Ghana are playing a very physical game and not challenging for the ball. He just told me that it is a contact sport.”

South Africa are waiting for Fifa’s response after they lodged a complaint about the manner in which they lost the game.