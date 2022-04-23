Ronaldo points to sky in moving tribute for late son as he celebrates scoring 100th Premier League goal for Man Utd
Cristiano Ronaldo has scored his 100th goal in the Premier League, with the Manchester United star marking the strike against Arsenal by pointing to the sky in tribute to his recently deceased son.
Ronaldo was back in the United team for the first time since he and his partner Georgina Rodriguez announced that their baby son had passed away.
The Portugal international struck in the first half of the clash to pull one back for his side after they went 2-0 down, and subsequently paid tribute to his child following the tragedy.
Ronaldo brings up his Premier League century
Ronaldo scored 118 goals across all competitions during his first stint at United between 2003 and 2009, including 84 in the Premier League, and has boosted that tally since returning to Old Trafford last summer.
The 37-year-old has hit 16 goals in the top-flight this season, with his latest strike coming against Arsenal, joining an elite club in the process.
Ronaldo has reached the 100-goal mark in his 223rd Premier League appearance, becoming the 33rd player to bring up a century in the competition.
The Portuguese forward is also only the fourth United player to reach that mark, after Ryan Giggs (109), Paul Scholes (107) and Wayne Rooney (183).
Ronaldo has now scored seven goals in his last four league outings for the Red Devils, having recently posted hat-tricks in wins against Tottenham and Norwich.
Who else has scored 100 goals in the Premier League?
In addition to Ronaldo and the three other Man Utd legends, 29 further players have surpassed the 100 goal milestone in the Premier League, with Newcastle legend Alan Shearer topping the table with 260.
Rooney is the only other man to have surpassed 200 goals, having also had two spells with Everton, but there are plenty of more big names that populate the 100-goal list, including Sergio Aguero, Thierry Henry and Mohamed Salah.
Player
Goals scored
Alan Shearer
260
Wayne Rooney
208
Andrew Cole
187
Sergio Aguero
184
Harry Kane
178
Frank Lampard
177
Thierry Henry
175
Robbie Fowler
163
Jermain Defoe
162
Michael Owen
150
Les Ferdinand
149
Teddy Sheringham
146
Robin van Persie
144
Jamie Vardy
128
Jimmy Floyd Hassebaink
127
Robbie Keane
126
Nicolas Anelka
125
Dwight Yorke
123
Steven Gerrard
120
Mohamed Salah
119
Romelu Lukaku
118
Ian Wright
113
Dion Dublin
111
Emile Heskey
110
Ryan Giggs
109
Sadio Mane
109
Peter Crouch
108
Paul Scholes
107
Darren Bent
106
Raheem Sterling
106
Didier Drogba
104
Matthew Le Tissier
100
Cristiano Ronaldo
100